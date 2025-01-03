Dover City Council overrides mayor's veto, reinstates recreational marijuana ordinances

Dover City Council voted Thursday to reinstate four ordinances that regulate recreational marijuana.

The ordinances establish rules to permit marijuana cultivation, manufacturing, testing and retail stores in Dover.

The override passed eight-to-one on Thursday and needed two-thirds of council members. Councilman Gerald Rocha, Sr. was the lone vote against overriding the vetoes.

“I just wanted to put on record that I agree with the mayor's veto and everything that was specified,” Rocha said. “Consider yourselves rolling the dice on some of the issues that the mayor has put on the record just now. Is this what we want for a family-oriented city?”

Rocha added he has only heard negative feedback on recreational marijuana from his constituents.

The city published a survey of constituents in July that found 58% of respondents want to see recreational marijuana businesses in Dover.

Council President David Anderson said he believes the council addressed local concerns and is helping people by allowing access to a safe and legal product.

“I believe that was the right decision… and the council was just listening to the people, as well as using this wisdom to ensure that everything was regulated in a sensible way.”

Kent County overall will only have six dispensaries, so Anderson said during the special meeting it would be almost impossible that all six end up in Dover.