Dover City Council considering marijuana business-related draft ordinances

Dover City Council is moving closer to adopting its proposed marijuana business-related ordinances.

A vote on the ordinances is scheduled for December 9, according to the city’s consultant Ann Marie Townshend. Dover’s moratorium on recreational marijuana operations ends on December 31.

“The vote tonight was just to refer [the ordinances] to the planning commission and to set the public hearings. So, you'll have the opportunity to vote yes, no or make amendments when it comes back to you in December.”

The city’s Legislative, Finance, and Administration Committee released the latest versions of those ordinances two weeks ago. They include allowing cultivation, manufacturing and testing facilities in specific zones.

But at Council’s meeting earlier this week, Councilman Roy Sudler, Jr. said he was under the impression the city would permit dispensaries but not cultivation and manufacturing facilities.

“I'm not in favor of the cultivation and the manufacturing based on the fact that it will stress our water system… which will put more stress on our constituents financially. Because who's going to pay for the upgrade when we have to upgrade our water structure system, right?”

The draft ordinances discussed would also set up licensing structures for retail marijuana stores in the Highway Commercial zone and marijuana cultivation, manufacturing and testing facilities in specific zones.