Dover mayor vetoes recreational marijuana ordinances

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen vetoed four recreational marijuana regulations approved by City Council last week.

The ordinances established rules to permit marijuana cultivation, manufacturing, testing and retail stores in Dover and where these facilities could be located. They barred retail stores from downtown Dover.

Without a vote to keep the ordinances in place or make adjustments, there will be no rules governing where recreational marijuana is allowed in Dover. Council President David Anderson says the veto contradicts the mayor’s goals.

“It makes no sense to me. It will go from 10% of the city or less to 100% of the city being available for legal sale, manufacturing, testing, et cetera of marijuana,” Anderson said.

The mayor’s veto leaves the fate of those regulations – scheduled to take effect at the start of the new year – up in the air. Dover’s moratorium on recreational marijuana operations remains in effect through the end of the year.

City Council scheduled a special meeting Jan. 2 to potentially challenge the veto. Councilmembers can also amend the ordinances at that meeting.

Christiansen said there’s no rush to put the ordinances in place since the state’s Marijuana Commissioner will not be granting licenses until March.

“They [councilmembers] have a chance to amend one of the ordinances, and that's the one in restoring the one mile distance between facilities, which would limit the number of facilities in the city,” Christiansen said.

City Council revised that ordinance, which now only requires retail stores selling marijuana be at least 500 feet apart.

Anderson said the ordinances give Christiansen 90% of what he wants and keeps marijuana out of most of Dover.

Christiansen argued Dover has enough issues with illegal drugs, and the city will not see any financial benefit from marijuana operations.

After months of deliberation, Dover City Council approved the ordinances at its Dec. 9 meeting eight to one.

Councilman Brian Lewis said the mayor has every right to veto ordinances Council passes, and he expected Christiansen to use that power.

“I voted in favor of allowing the zoning of recreational marijuana in the city to include retail, cultivation, manufacturing and testing, not because of my personal views or being influenced by certain organizations or groups, but because the majority of my constituents in the district wanted it,” Lewis said.

Dover surveyed its constituents concerning marijuana policy in the city. The results showed 58% of respondents wanted to see recreational marijuana businesses in Dover.

Anderson said he expects the special meeting will result in Council putting the ordinances back in place.

“If this veto override does not pan [out], the mayor will be responsible for opening up the entire city to legal marijuana sales, manufacturing, cultivation and distribution.”