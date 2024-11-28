DHA requests Carney hold off on Hospital Cost Review Board appointments amid ongoing litigation

The Delaware Healthcare Association (DHA) is requesting Gov. John Carney leave Hospital Cost Review Board appointments up to the next administration.

Created by one of the most controversial bills last legislative session, the Hospital Cost Review Board is a governor-appointed body in charge of making sure hospitals adhere to spending benchmarks in an effort to curb healthcare costs.

Per the language of the bill, the board is expected to be up and running by 2026, but the governor is bound to select who will serve on it prior so the body can begin reviewing hospital budgets in 2025.

DHA President and CEO Brian Frazee is requesting Carney allow incoming Gov. Matt Meyer to make the appointments due to an ongoing lawsuit filed by ChristianaCare, challenging the legality of the board, and potential legislative changes that DHA is working on with lawmakers.

“Our view — given that the final shape of the law will occur under the Meyer administration — we're asking Governor Carney to not appoint these members and allow the new administration, once this gets sorted out, to make those appointments," he explained.

Frazee says there is a hearing set for January in the Court of Chancery, and if the court ultimately decides the board is illegal, the legislation would become irrelevant.

He says DHA did receive a confirmation from the Carney administration that it received Frazee's request.

A spokesperson for the Carney administration said the governor has called the Senate into a special session to consider nominations for appointments that require Senate confirmation, which is expected to occur in December.

The administration did not specify if Carney’s appointments would include members of the Hospital Cost Review Board.