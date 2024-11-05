House District 34 voters turn out for presidential and state elections

House District 34 sees Democrats and Republicans alike casting their ballots.

House District 34 is a reliably red district in a blue state. Voters have elected Republican state representatives for more than 30 years, with Rep. Lyndon Yearick vying for his fifth term this time around.

Some voters in the district today spoke about what’s driving their vote in this election. Several, including Peter Biggins who voted at Nellie H. Stokes Elementary, had specific issues in mind.

“I don't like what they're doing to women's rights. That doesn't belong in the hands of the government,” Biggins said. “[There's] just too much hatred going on right now, especially toward women. And I'm fed up. I'm done. It's Democrat up and down the ballot.”

Several voters that spoke to Delaware Public Media in House District 34 expressed that they primarily came out for the presidential election but said local elections are important, too.

Barry Donze cast his vote for all Republican candidates at Nellie H. Stokes Elementary Tuesday afternoon. He said he primarily came out to vote for the presidential election.

“If I can get all Republicans in there with a Republican president we’ll get more done… Food prices and gas, get all that straightened out. And I know Trump will do it.”

Berlinda Hemsley came to Stokes with her two children in tow. She said she knows voting for Democrats makes her an outlier in her district and makes sure to cast her vote in midterm, primary and general elections.

“I vote because it's very important that they… have the same freedoms I had as I was growing up. So I had to bring my kids out here so they could know that it's important to vote… I keep them in the loop so they know what's going on in our country.”

Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. tonight.