Dover City Council nominates city controller-treasurer candidate

Dover City Council nominates Patricia Marney for the city controller-treasurer position. Her nomination passed with seven votes in favor, one against and one absent.

Marney began acting as the interim controller-treasurer in January. She has worked for the City of Dover for more than ten years as the director of customer service and revenue collections and a billing and collections supervisor.

Council President David Anderson said Marney is highly qualified and has done an outstanding job in the interim position.

“I think this has been one of the most transparent processes that we've had when it comes to far beyond what is required by law,” Anderson said. “The position was open for most of the year and allowed people opportunity to apply without discrimination.”

The original requirements for the position included a master’s degree, which was lowered to a bachelor’s degree while seeking applicants.

Councilwoman Tricia Arndt said the Council decided job experience should be weighed just as much as advanced degrees.

“Candidates that met the qualifications were interviewed,” Arndt said in a written statement. “Ms. Marney has served the City admirably for several years and in various capacities. She is a true public servant and takes pride in making Dover a better place for residents and employees. I am pleased to see her take on this leadership role and look forward to working with her.”

Councilman Brian Lewis – who voted against Marney’s nomination – said he wants to see a change in the city’s hiring process, which has an initial interview with a panel of four councilmembers. He said all council members should take part.

One applicant also raised concerns about the hiring process two weeks ago during Council public comment.

But Anderson said the City of Dover is careful to obey the law and follow best practices, and he does not confirm the allegations of discrimination brought up by that applicant.

“I have concluded the hiring process was proper and reasonable, and a reasonable decision was made.”

Lewis said he wants to see Dover enhance its hiring process because “past practices are not always the best practices.”