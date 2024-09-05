Delaware to start DUI checkpoints again in Milford

Delaware will see its first DUI checkpoint since 2019 Friday in the Milford area.

The state stopped doing checkpoints when the COVID pandemic started and is now bringing them back.

Delaware officers speak to the driver of every vehicle that passes through the checkpoint. If the officer has reason to believe a driver is under the influence, they pull the car over for further evaluation.

State officials choose locations with high rates of alcohol-related crashes to enforce checkpoints.

DUI checkpoints reduce alcohol-related crashes by at least 17%, according to an analysis on the practice.

A CDC review concurs, finding checkpoints are effective ways to reduce alcohol-related crash fatalities, and they’re cost-effective for the government.

Milford’s checkpoint is a partnership between the state’s Office of Highway Safety, police and local law enforcement.

Delaware Office of Highway Safety community relations officer Meghan Niddrie said checkpoints are an effective way to get impaired drivers off the road.

“Some of the consequences of a DUI, the worst being serious injuries and fatalities, you could have court costs up to $10,000 in legal fees, towing expenses, repairs to vehicles,” Niddrie said. “It's a dangerous choice to make, and it's easily avoidable.”

The last checkpoint enforcement in Kent County led to two DUI arrests during a six-hour window.

“We are planning to continue doing checkpoints,” Niddrie said. “We just want to make sure that everybody is going to arrive alive.”