© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rehoboth Beach elects two new commissioners

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published August 12, 2024 at 2:30 PM EDT
A water tower reads "Rehoboth Beach" stands above a street and buildings.
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media
The municipal election took place Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Voters in the City of Rehoboth Beach elected Craig Thier and Suzanne Goode to the Board of Commissioners on Saturday.

Thier and Goode both promised to focus on accountability and transparency if elected.

Thier received the most votes with 611 out of 1,147 voters, and Goode followed up with 521. Just under 70% of registered voters in the city cast ballots.

Thier and Goode will be sworn in on September 20 and serve 3 year terms. They will take Commissioners Toni Sharp and Tim Bennett’s seats on the Board, whose terms started in 2021.

The municipal election saw four candidates vying for two seats. Mark Saunders and Rachel Macha were not elected and received 489 and 448 votes respectively.

Rehoboth Beach does not have term limits for commissioners.
Tags
Politics & Government Rehoboth Board of CommissionersCity of Rehoboth Beachmunicipal elections
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee
Related Content
Load More