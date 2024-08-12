Rehoboth Beach elects two new commissioners

Voters in the City of Rehoboth Beach elected Craig Thier and Suzanne Goode to the Board of Commissioners on Saturday.

Thier and Goode both promised to focus on accountability and transparency if elected.

Thier received the most votes with 611 out of 1,147 voters, and Goode followed up with 521. Just under 70% of registered voters in the city cast ballots.

Thier and Goode will be sworn in on September 20 and serve 3 year terms. They will take Commissioners Toni Sharp and Tim Bennett’s seats on the Board, whose terms started in 2021.

The municipal election saw four candidates vying for two seats. Mark Saunders and Rachel Macha were not elected and received 489 and 448 votes respectively.

Rehoboth Beach does not have term limits for commissioners.