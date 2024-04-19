Seaford holds municipal election Saturday, mayor and two council seats on the ballot

The town of Seaford holds its municipal election Saturday.

Seaford residents will elect a mayor for a two year-term and two council members for three year terms.

Current city councilman Matt MacCoy and former councilman Jose Santos are vying for the mayor’s seat. Current Mayor David Genshaw is not seeking reelection after ten years in office.

MacCoy was elected to council in 2015 while Santos served from 2020-2023 before losing to current councilman Michael Bradley in the city’s last election.

Five candidates are running for two council seats – Orlando Holland is the only incumbent, first elected in 2015 and now seeking his fourth term. Councilman James King’s seat is open since he is not running.

The other candidates are Stephanie Grassett, Roxanne Knights, Alan Quillen, and Jim Walsh.

Grassett is a former teacher and principal in the Seaford and Laurel School Districts. Knights is a construction manager at LGP Construction & Property Management. Quillen is a former general manager for Hoober Farm Equipment. Walsh is an Army veteran and former plant manager for various food companies.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall on High Street.