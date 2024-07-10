© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rehoboth Beach requests residents limit water us for irrigation

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published July 10, 2024 at 1:41 PM EDT
The Rehoboth Beach Water Tower.
Delaware Public Media
The Rehoboth Beach Water Tower.

The City of Rehoboth Beach asked residents on Saturday to limit irrigation after record water use.

With the heat, tourists and little rainfall, the city used about 400,000 gallons more per day over last weekend compared to the same time last year, according to the city’s public works director, Henry Matlosz.

The period surrounding Independence Day fireworks displays typically bring increased water usage, but this year's data was especially high, according to Matlosz.

In an effort to conserve water, the city requested residents to adjust their water usage specifically for irrigation.

“It's not a restriction in any way,” Matlosz said. “It's just a request, and it's something that, for example, the electric utilities do it often when they know they're going to have peak usage... they ask people to conserve.”

The city requests those with odd-numbered addresses irrigate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and those with even-numbered addresses irrigate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“This is just an area that we can very easily ask our customers, our residents and businesses to conserve a little and spread out the usage,” Matlosz said.

The city is not likely to make any other requests or put any restrictions in place to conserve water in the near future. Matlosz says Monday and Tuesday’s water usage was more in line with previous years.
Tags
Politics & Government water resourcesThe City of Rehoboth BeachIndependence Day
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee
Related Content
Load More