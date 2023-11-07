Legislative Building Committee holds first meeting to discuss Legislative Hall renovations

After completing a feasibility study in October of last year, the $122 million Legislative Hall renovation project is underway.

Talks to initiate the project began in 2021, and cost concerns arose in August of last year.

The new iteration of the Legislative Building Committee convened for the first time to hear the project’s Principal in Charge Philip Conte lay out the planned additions to Leg Hall, as well as a new 350 car parking garage.

Controller General Ruth Ann Miller says in fiscal year 2023 the project secured $4 million for architectural engineering and design, and $23.6 million was added for fiscal year 2024.

“For the upcoming fiscal year, which is fiscal ‘25, facilities has already submitted a request to OMB [Office of Management and Budget], and my office as well, to be considered for another $50 million in ‘25 to continue this project," Miller said.

She says whether or not the project secures the additional $50 million depends on the budget resources available.

Conte presented a preliminary schedule that shows pre-construction and bidding for a new 4-level parking structure starting in July of next year.

Bidding for a Leg Hall addition won’t begin until November 2025 with construction expected to start in August 2026.

“I remember in the feasibility study we talked about this being like a five year project, and it will get very close to that. We’re looking at completion by the end of 2028," he said.

The plan calls for a three story addition of 57,000 sq. ft. to the east side of Leg Hall, as well as a new public entrance and additional public meeting and staff spaces.

Conte adds that surveying and laser scanning of the interior is underway, and exterior surveying can begin as early as next month after the current scaffolding for the roof and cupola restoration process is removed.