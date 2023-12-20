Thursday's special election decides who will replace former State Rep. Ruth Briggs King

The special election to fill the remainder of former State Rep. Ruth Briggs King’s seat is today (Thursday, December 21st).

37th Representative District residents can vote from 7am to 8pm at one of twelve polling places in Georgetown, Lewes, and Millsboro.

Jane Hovington is the Democratic candidate in the race, picked by the Sussex County Democratic Party.

Sussex County GOP selected Valerie Jones Glitner to run as the Republican candidate.

Hovington previously was a member of Georgetown Town Council, a former chair of the Sussex County branch of the NAACP, and the current chair of the Sussex County Democratic Party.

Giltner is past president of the Delmarva Christian High School Parent-Teacher-Fellowship Board, and she is a retired nurse and healthcare consultant.

The winner will serve the remainder of Briggs King's term which expires on election day next November.

More information is online at elections.delaware.gov/elections/special.