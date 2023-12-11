Wilmington landlord served additional fines for failing to make structural repairs on Adams Street apartments

The City of Wilmington issued more fines on a row of apartments declared uninhabitable almost 18 months ago.

The City says in a release Monday that an additional $8,500 has been issued to property owner AJ Pokorny for city code violations that he continues to fail to fix.

The city declared the properties uninhabitable in May 2022 after an exterior wall collapsed,displacing dozens of residents in the 27 apartment units. A total of 372 building code violations were found.

Pokorny was originally fined $5,000 in May of this year for failing to make timely repairs and came to an agreement with the city in September to make structural repairs within 45 days, which he failed to do, and has received weekly fines since November 1.

The City says Pokorny made a payment of $13,500 on Friday, December 1, bringing his total balance to $24,500. This week, additional fines bring that total up to $33,000.

The city says Pokorny has been fined a total of $46,500 for the properties along the 800 block of North Adams Street.