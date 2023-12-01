Wilmington landlord racks up $33,000 additional fines for failing to repair condemned apartments

A Wilmington landlord fails to make structural repairs to a row of condemned apartments and the City has imposed $33,000 in additional fines.

The landlord, AJ Pokorny, was originally fined $5,000 earlier this year for failing to make timely structural repairs to the row of Adams Street apartments that were condemned in May 2022.

Pokorny agreed in September to make structural repairs within 45 days, and the city now says he has failed to do so.

According to a release the city says Pokorny made only a few repairs and remains in violation of the code. The City began imposing weekly fines beginning November 1 and will continue to issue those fines until the code violations are corrected.

The fines from the last four weeks total $33,000.

A total of 372 code violations were uncovered across the 27 apartments spread among seven buildings, displacing dozens of people the city says initially found shelter at the County’s Hope Center, stayed at local motels, or with family or friends.

City Deputy Chief of Staff John Rago said in September that as far as the city knows, all displaced residents have since found new housing.