Wilmington landlord agrees to pay fines for condemned apartments, new deadline to make repairs

A Wilmington landlord has until October 28th to finish structural repairs on a row of townhome apartments that were condemned last year.

A total of 27 units in 7 buildings on the 800 block of North Adams Street in Wilmington were condemned following the collapse of a brick wall in May 2022.

The landlord, AJ Pokorny, was served with an emergency order giving him 30 days to fix them, which City Deputy Chief of Staff John Rago says he initially tried to appeal. But last Wednesday Pokorny agreed to pay a total of $5,000 for 20 civil fines for structural deficiencies.

Pokorny must make the repairs within 45 days – by October 28. During this period Rago says the city will not issue any additional fines, giving him those 45 days to “make good on his promise.” Pokorny has agreed to weekly and monthly site inspections during this time period.

Once the structural repairs are completed in October, Pokorny agreed to “regular” interior inspections of the properties by Licensing and Inspections so that any of the remaining 364 citations for interior violations are corrected.

Rago says the city will consider letting Pokorny “resume business” at the site only when all code violations are corrected. He adds that if Pokorny fails to bring his property up to code, he will receive additional citations and fines.

Rago adds that as far as the city knows, all displaced residents at the North Adams Street apartments have found new housing.