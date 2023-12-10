© 2023 Delaware Public Media
New Castle County is first in the state to add video to its 9-1-1 system

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published December 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST
Joe Irizarry

New Castle County launches new video 9-1-1 calls.

The system will be used when New Castle 9-1-1 determines real-time video can be beneficial in a situation.

They would text a special link to the caller, and the caller when receiving the link would have the choice to share their live video feed with 9-1-1.

It’s completely an opt-in and not required when calling 9-1-1, and once the video stream is stopped by either side, 9-1-1 cannot access the video again without a new authorization from the caller.

"I think we all can imagine many, many different types of emergency incidents were video in addition to audio adds information that can and - we are confident - will save lives," said County Executive Matt Meyer.

Meyer notes that one key benefit is this system can assist those who can’t communicate verbally.

Officials say this system can aid in swiftly coordinating the most appropriate emergency responses and expert assessments allowing for immediate, expert assessment of incidents.

"This live streaming video will provide us with real-time video to better facilitate that response and make sure we have appropriate units responding,” said Donald Holden, New Castle County’s Acting Chief of Emergency Communications. “Video to 9-1-1 allows us to see this emergency through our caller's eyes."

Holden adds you don’t have to register with the County’s smart911 system to use the Video 9-1-1.

The county believes it can save critical minutes in emergency situations.
Politics & Government new castle countyMatt Meyersmart911Video 911
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
