Newark sets date for Mayoral special election

Newark’s special election to select a new mayor will be in January.

Newark needs to fill the office after Mayor Stu Markham announced in September he was stepping down, citing personnel matters. His last day in office was October 18th. He left after 16 months in office.

The mayoral special election is set for Tuesday, January 9. The winner will complete the remainder of Markham’s term, which ends in April 2025.

Candidates must declare by petition, and the signed petition must bear the signatures of 10 qualified Newark voters. The deadline for candidates to file is Monday, December 11 by 5pm. Candidate petitions can be filed in person or by email.

The Newark Post reports former Newark mayor Jerry Clifton is running. He served one term as mayor from 2019 to 2022 after 10 terms on City Council.

Candidates must be a qualified Newark voter who has lived in the city for at least one year and does not have a felony on their record for at least 15 years preceding the election.