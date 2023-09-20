Newark Mayor Markham steps down

Newark Mayor Stu Markham is resigning.

He announced his resignation Wednesday. His last day in office will be October 18.

City of Newark Newark Mayor Stu Markham

Markham was sworn-in as Mayor in April 2022 Before that, he was a councilperson for Newark’s 6th District from 2006 until 2020.

He was also appointed to the Newark Reappointment Committee in 2021.

Markham’s time in office saw the conversion of a brownfield into McKee’s Solar Park and replacement of the Unicity bus service with DART Connect Newark. He also prioritized improving communication with the University of Delaware

During his tenure, the city also expanded its police force, changed downtown parking requirements for new development, and modified downtown zoning to restrict building height.

A special election to replace Markham is scheduled for January 2024, until then Deputy Mayor Travis McDermott will facilitate city council meetings.