Politics & Government

DSHA and Habitat for Humanity come together to administer homeowner assistance grant

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published August 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT

The Delaware State Housing Authority is partnering with Habitat for Humanity in all three counties to expand homeowner assistance fund programs.

The organizations will administer a $3 million grant program to help eligible homeowners needed to make critical home repairs but haven’t been able to because of the financial impact of the pandemic.

The Delaware Homeowner Assistance Fund Home Repair Program grant is capped at $20,000 for each household.

To apply for the grant, a homeowner must meet certain eligibility requirements according to DSHA director of public relations Laurie Stovall.

"The property that you are seeking repairs on must be your primary residence, it must be the home that you own and occupy. You also must meet income restrictions which we have available on our website, and then one of the main ones since this is a COVID relief program, you must have experienced a financial hardship after January 21, 2020 or during the pandemic," said Stovall.

A property also must to be a single-family, detached or attached home or townhouse, one-to-four-unit single-family condominium, or a mobile or manufactured home.

Stovall explains what types of projects are eligible.

"Heating, cooling, electrical, plumbing repairs as well as asbestos or lead paint removal as well as mold or mildew remediation. Any type of pest abatement," said Stovall.

Other eligible work includes structural issues such as roof, floor, stairway, porch, and windows, and repair, replacement, or installation of accessibility aids like hand railings, ramps, and wider doorways.

Homeowners can apply through their local Habitat for Humanity, and applications will be accepted until the $3 million for the program runs out. The program is first-come, first-serve.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
