DelDOT to issue report on speed cameras to legislature

The Restore the Corridor construction project on I-95 in Wilmington that recently wrapped up also tested the use of speed cameras.

DelDOT got authorization from the General Assembly to use the cameras during the construction to see if they could help cut down accidents.

The plan is to issue a report to lawmakers by the end of the year to help inform them to continue or expand the program in the future.

DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod says the cameras had an impact.

"During the almost year that the cameras were in place, we issued more than 60,000 warning notices. The warning notice is just to let people know that the camera read their vehicle exceeding that 45 mph speed limit through the construction zone, and we did ultimately issue more than 8,300 violations for speeding," said McLeod.

McLeod notes speed was down 10-to-12 percent in the work zone, and that crashes declined by about 50 percent from when construction first started.

McLeod says the cameras helped.

"They absolutely work. We saw overall speeds come down anywhere from 10 to 12% through the construction zone, and we also saw a decline of crashes by about 50% over the previous year when construction first started,” said McLeod. “So, we think it's very compelling that these cameras did help make the construction zone safer."

He adds those numbers also show the construction zone was safer through the project not only for those working there but for anyone traveling through the area.