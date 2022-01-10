Wilmington City Council approves redistricting plan

Wilmington City Council passed redistricting legislation aligning districts after the 2020 census.

Council voted 11-0 with two absent at its most recent meeting, adjusting election districts in a plan submitted by the Wilmington City Council Redistricting Committee.

Fourth District Councilwoman Michelle Harlee says the goal of redistricting was simple.

"Each district encompass as nearly as possible a contiguous area within which there is as nearly as practical and equal population distribution," said Harlee.

The redrawing of lines also included counting inmates at their last known residence outside their correctional facility – which is in line with state law.

There were no changes in the second and sixth districts while every other district saw some changes with streets moving between districts.

Harlee says even though you might be in a different district with a different council person, the whole council will work to support all residents.

"We're looking forward as a full council body to continuing to work together to continue to support to assist each other no matter what district that you may end up in as a result of redistricting that we are committed and we are dedicated to working together to continue to support and to assist all of our constituents throughout all eight districts," Harlee said.

The new district map legislation now goes to Mayor Mike Purzycki for his signature.

