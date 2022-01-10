© 2022
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Wilmington City Council approves redistricting plan

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published January 10, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST
wilmington_sign_0.JPG
Delaware Public Media
/

Wilmington City Council passed redistricting legislation aligning districts after the 2020 census.

Council voted 11-0 with two absent at its most recent meeting, adjusting election districts in a plan submitted by the Wilmington City Council Redistricting Committee.

Fourth District Councilwoman Michelle Harlee says the goal of redistricting was simple.

"Each district encompass as nearly as possible a contiguous area within which there is as nearly as practical and equal population distribution," said Harlee.

The redrawing of lines also included counting inmates at their last known residence outside their correctional facility – which is in line with state law.

There were no changes in the second and sixth districts while every other district saw some changes with streets moving between districts.

Harlee says even though you might be in a different district with a different council person, the whole council will work to support all residents.

"We're looking forward as a full council body to continuing to work together to continue to support to assist each other no matter what district that you may end up in as a result of redistricting that we are committed and we are dedicated to working together to continue to support and to assist all of our constituents throughout all eight districts," Harlee said.

The new district map legislation now goes to Mayor Mike Purzycki for his signature.

Tags

Politics & Governmentwilmington city councilwilmington redistrictingWilmingtonMichelle Harlee
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry