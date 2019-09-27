'Direction Democracy' podcast: State of the Democratic presidential race, local candidate diversity

This week, we bring you the latest edition of the Direction Democracy podcast from the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication.

This podcast is part of the Center for Political Communications' upcoming National Agenda series – Direction Democracy – which this fall will examine where we’ve been, where we are going, and the current state of democracy in the United States.

On this episode, Delaware Public Media news director Tom Byrne is joined by the UD Center for Political Communication Associate Director and National Agenda series director Dr. Lindsay Hoffman and the UD CPC’s Research Director Dr. Paul Brewer

They discuss the current state of the Democratic presidential primary race, including what can be gleaned from current polling. They also examine the results of UD's efforts register students to vote during the 2018 election cycle and the increasing diversity of candidates filing to run for the Delaware General Assembly.