© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Direction Democracy series opens with Pod Save America co-host Dan Pfeiffer

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published September 6, 2019 at 3:42 PM EDT
direction_democracy_2019_logo.png
UD Center for Politcal Communication
/

The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s National Agenda series “Direction Democracy” kicked off this week with its first speaker.

Dan Pfeiffer, co-host of the popular political podcast, Pod Save America and former Obama campaign communications director, visited Newark.  He chatted with UD professor and National Agenda series director Lindsay Hoffman, offering his view of the political landscape and the nation’s democracy from the left

This week on The Green we offer a piece of what Pfeiffer had to say during his 90-minute talk at UD’s Mitchell Hall Wed. night.

You can check out Pfeiffer’s full talk and learn more about what’s coming up in the Direction Democracy National Agenda Series at the UD Center for Political Communication's website.

Tags

EducationDirection Democracy
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media
Related Content
Load More