'Direction Democracy' podcast: What constitutes a Constitutional Crisis

This week, we bring you the debut edition of the Direction Democracy podcast from the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication.

This podcast is part of the Center for Political Communications' upcoming National Agenda series – Direction Democracy – which this fall will examine where we’ve been, where we are going, and the current state of democracy in the United States.

On this episode, Delaware Public Media news director Tom Byrne is joined by the UD Center for Political Communication Associate Director and National Agenda series director Dr. Lindsay Hoffman and the CPC's Research Director Dr. Paul Brewer.

They discuss what the Center for Political Communication expects to cover in it is Direction Democracy National Agenda series, what constitutes a Constitutional crisis, Joe Biden and the large number of Democrats running for President, and the role special interests play in our democracy.