'Direction Democracy' podcast: The debate over guns and the Democratic presidential debates

This week, we bring you the latest edition of the Direction Democracy podcast from the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication.

This podcast is part of the Center for Political Communications' upcoming National Agenda series – Direction Democracy – which this fall will examine where we’ve been, where we are going, and the current state of democracy in the United States.

On this episode, Delaware Public Media news director Tom Byrne is joined by the UD Center for Political Communication Associate Director and National Agenda series director Dr. Lindsay Hoffman and the UD CPC’s Research Director Dr. Paul Brewer

They discuss the debate over guns in the wake of recent mass shootings, what was learned from the first two Democratic presidential debates, and preview this fall's Direction Democracy guest speakers at UD.