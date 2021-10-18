-
State lawmakers are considering a bill banning discrimination against people of color for wearing their natural hair styles. State senators look to have…
A state constitutional amendment offering protections against unequal treatment based on race easily made it through the State Senate Thursday.The equal…
A conversation about immigrants in Delaware and the American Dream came to Lewes Wednesday.The Delaware Division of Human Relations aims to encourage…
Gov. John Carney signed legislation last year creating the state office of Human Resources and the Division of Diversity.It was a response to multiple…