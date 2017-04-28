Legislative Update: GOP, state employees respond to budget shortfall

Lawmakers returned from Easter break this week to find the budget shortfall they need to overcome got even larger while they were gone. This month DEFAC revenue estimates pushed the deficit to 396 million dollars. And that got people talking --- from state employees to GOP leadership. And as our political reporter James Dawson has been reporting, they have some ideas they want Gov. John Carney and the Democratic majority at Leg Hall to hear.

We also saw this week a new proposal to clean up Delaware waterways and a somewhat surprising bill related to abortion.

Our James Dawson joins us now to talk about all of these topics.