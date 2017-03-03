Legislative Update: State Senate special election result and fallout

The highly-anticipated special election for the State Senate’s 10th District seat is over.

Democrat Stephanie Hansen won last Saturday, scoring a resounding victory over Republican John Marino and Libertarian Joseph Lanzendorfer. Hansen drew 58 percent support, beating Marino by over 2,200 votes. And turnout was 35 percent – unheard of in a special election.

Hansen’s win in a race that drew national attention and over a million dollars in fundraising allows Democrats to maintain their nearly 4 decades hold on the state Senate with an 11-10 margin. And Democrats nationally are hailing Hansen’s decisive win as the first salvo in their battle against President Trump’s agenda and Republicans hold in the White House and Congress.

Delaware Public Media political report James Dawson tracked this race from start to finish and his joins us this week to break down what it means.