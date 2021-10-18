joseph lanzendorfer

-
The highly-anticipated special election for the State Senate’s 10th District seat is over.Democrat Stephanie Hansen won last Saturday, scoring a…
Democrat Stephanie Hansen overpowered her opponents Saturday in a special election that drew in more than a million dollars and national attention.Hansen,…
Saturday’s special election will settle the biggest political question hanging over Delaware: which party will control the state Senate?Democrat Stephanie…
Those on the left say they’re re-energized after a crushing defeat in last November’s presidential election while Republicans are trying to break the…
While election season has been over for much of the country since November, Democrats and Republicans in the First State are batting in extra innings for…
With less than two weeks left until a special election deciding control of the state Senate, candidates are intensifying efforts to draw people out to the…
Two candidates vying to secure their party’s control of the state Senate have raised more than $200,000 combined with less than a month to go before the…