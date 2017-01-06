Matt Meyer sworn in as New Castle Co. Executive

Matt Meyer is now officially New Castle County’s new county executive.

Meyer took the oath of office at the Garfield Park PAL Center Tuesday.

In a short 10-minute inaugural address afterward thanked his supporters, as well as his predecessor Tom Gordon – who he defeated in a contentious Democratic primary in September.

Anyone who knows Tom Gordon as I’ve gotten to know him the last few months knows that he cares deeply about New Castle," said Meyer. " And to him in particular I want to say thank you."

meyerswear1.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne reports on Matt Meyer's inauguration as New Castle Co. executive. Listen • 1:15

Meyer also highlighted the challenges the county faces: diminishing open space, crime and violence, heroin and opiate addiction and a sluggish economy. But he says he sees brighter days ahead.

It starts with us coming together. Being a little more innovative. Identifying our problems with a new vision, with a new collective solution – where we work together," said Meyer.

Meyer takes office as the state welcomes a new governor in John Carney and the City of Wilmington greets its new mayor, Mike Purzycki.

But Meyer says they alone can’t address the challenges the city, county and state face.

It’s not about John Carney or Mike Purzycki or me. It’s not about us. It’s not about the three of us. It’s about you. It’s about all of us. It’s about the things we can do together, because government is ultimately yours.

Meyer reached out to those who did not vote for him, saying he hopes to win their support by being a county executive to all residents.

The political newcomer also recognized the decades of experience on County Council, adding he hopes to work with them on county issues.

Meyer’s inaugural celebration also included a day of service Monday and a meet the county executive event Tuesday. It concludes with a citizen’s celebration at Rockwood Park Wednesday – but after nearly a year of working to get the job – Meyer wants to start actually doing it.

I’ve been talking for almost a year now," said Meyer. "I’m ready to get to work."