-
Former death row inmate Jermaine Wright pleaded no contest to 2nd degree murder Monday and will serve no further time in prison.Wright spent 24 years…
-
No new bail hearing will be given for a man who spent 25 years on death row, but now awaits a new trial.Jermaine Wright has spent nearly all of his adult…
-
It was a busy news week in the First State and a number of stories – although not overtly political – do have potential political ramifications.They…
-
The freedom of a man recently released from Delaware’s death row is now in the hands of the state Supreme Court.Convicted of murder in a liquor store in…
-
The Delaware Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in October on a case that could deal a hefty blow to the state's death penalty law.Jermaine Wright was…