JERUSALEM — Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot met to discuss forming a unity government on Sunday morning — three weeks to the day after Israel's president tasked Eisenkot with trying to form a government for the deeply divided country after inconclusive national elections.

While such discussions have been held before, they assumed new urgency after Netanyahu announced on Saturday night that he was willing to have Eisenkot become prime minister first in a rotation arrangement under a possible unity deal.

For months, Eisenkot has called Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, unfit for office and a threat to Israel's future. Netanyahu has led a relentless campaign against partnering with Arab-led parties — whose historic gains in the Oct. 27 elections turned them into likely but politically fraught allies for the opposition bloc.

Netanyahu's party, Likud, emerged as Israel's most popular in the country's election. But the right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties that have historically backed him failed to maintain their parliamentary majority and won fewer seats than his opponents in the country's 120-member Knesset.

That left both Eisenkot and Netanyahu without an easy postelection path toward forming a government. Parties backing Eisenkot have disagreed over whether to include Arab-led or ultra-Orthodox parties in a potential coalition.

In addition, negotiations among the parties touched on some of the election's most sensitive issues, including mandating military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews and a state-led investigation into the security failures surrounding the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

The country is still reeling from that trauma and the more than three years of wars that followed in Gaza, against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, and in the war against Iran that Israel and the United States jointly launched on Feb. 28.

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