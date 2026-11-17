More people are getting the flu than usual this fall, according to the latest influenza tracking numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Flu started a bit early this year, so it's out there and spreading," Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. "So people who are thinking of Thanksgiving travel need to get their protection as quickly as possible."

The flu shot takes about ten days to reach its full efficacy, so there's still time to get one before Thanksgiving, Schaffner says. And the sooner someone gets it, the better – especially because people will be gathering in enclosed spaces for the holidays.

AAA predicts that this year, around 82 million people will travel more than 50 miles over Thanksgiving break, including 73 million by car.

Getting the vaccine doesn't mean someone won't get the flu – but it does mean they'll be less likely to wind up in the hospital from influenza-related complications. Those include pneumonia and secondary bacterial infections.

"It can strike a healthy person at any age and put them in the emergency room. Flu is like that," Schaffner says.

People at the highest risk are seniors, young children and people with underlying health conditions.

Schaffner also says not enough people are getting their COVID boosters.

"Somehow they think that COVID has disappeared," he says. "But the people who are admitted to my hospital with COVID are invariably people who are not up to date with their vaccinations, as with flu. That COVID vaccine helps keep you out of the hospital. It is still a threat. It hasn't gone away."

People should have no trouble finding available vaccines for the flu, COVID and the highly contagious respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, at their local pharmacies and health care providers' offices, says Claire Hannan, the executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, adding that vaccination season is in "full swing."

"Now is definitely the time to get vaccinated," says Hannan. "Influenza is circulating, people are traveling, people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, the holidays. And the best protection you can get is from the vaccine."



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