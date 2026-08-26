Soaring summer power bills spark protests -- and even disconnections

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TULSA, Okla. — Raelynn McMurchy was shocked when she opened her most recent electric bill. After some late payments in the past, the utility had tacked on a deposit of nearly $600, pushing the total to $1,373.

"Our electric bill is literally more than our rent this month," McMurchy said in a TikTok video that quickly racked up more than 100,000 views. "I make decent money and that's not sustainable for my family. That's crazy."

McMurchy, who works nights at a Tulsa hospital, launched a petition on Change.org, calling on Oklahoma regulators to crack down on soaring power bills.

Around the country, electricity prices have been climbing faster than the overall cost of living, according to the Labor Department. That's especially expensive in the hot summer months, when fans and air conditioners are running around the clock.

Electric rates outpace inflation

Tulsa's main power company, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), wanted to raise residential electric rates by about 15% this year. It agreed with the state attorney general to lower that to 1% in a settlement that still has to be approved by regulators.

Even with no rate increase, though, Tulsa electric bills would be spiking this year because of searing summer heat, with more than twice the average number of triple-digit days. Summer heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense around the country as a result of climate change, largely caused by the burning of fossil fuels.

Pulling the plug over unpaid bills

People who fall behind on their bills in Oklahoma face an unusually high risk of having their power shut off. PSO cuts power to customers at more than five times the average national rate, according to a first-of-its-kind tally by the U.S. Energy Department. (The report is based on shutoffs in 2024.)

While some states prohibit shutoffs throughout the hot summer months, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates utilities in the state, allows them, so long as the heat index is under 101 degrees. Efforts by consumer advocates to lower that threshold have been unsuccessful.

"I wish every corporation commissioner had to sit in a house that that had no electricity when it's 95," says Joanne Pearson, who runs the Helping Hand Ministry in downtown Tulsa.

Every Monday and Tuesday morning, cash-strapped customers line up at the Helping Hand office holding letters warning that their power is about to be disconnected.

Sitting at a duct-taped desk, volunteer John Johnson telephones PSO's parent company and offers to pay $350 towards Ashley Fonseca Mejia's past-due balance. It's enough to keep the lights on, at least for now.

"It is a relief," says Fonseca Mejia, who works in retail. "These bills have been skyrocketing."

Eric Widger also gets a helping hand. He works at the Kimberly-Clark toilet paper factory near Tulsa, and says his power bill has doubled to around $500 a month.

"Payday for me is Friday and they were going to cut it off Thursday," Widger says. "I have had it cut off before. It's really heartbreaking because you may have to pay $700 or $800 just to turn it back on."

Scott Horsley / Tulsa's Helping Hand Ministry helps a few dozen utility customers avoid shutoffs each week using funds contributed by foundations and the First Presbyterian Church. Thousands of other utility customers in the area have their power turned off each month over unpaid bills.

Helping Hand spends up to $14,000 a week, assisting people with their overdue bills. The money comes from foundations and from Tulsa's First Presbyterian Church, located across the street. A sign near the non-profit's reception desk reads, "Preach the gospel at all times and when necessary use words."

Some of the clients are unemployed or disabled. Others work full time, but struggle to make ends meet.

"I make a good living wage but it's hard with these high bills to even come close," Widger says.

Pearson, the ministry president, is sympathetic to the people lining up for help.

"It's like they're jugglers and they've got all these balls in the air," she says. "Do I pay rent, do I pay the electric bill. Do I feed my family? It's constant and it's never ending."

The non-profit helps a few dozen people avoid shutoffs each week. But at least 19,000 Tulsa-area customers still have their power cut off each month.

Seeking funds to help meet future demand

Last week, PSO sent a message to customers, defending the high costs they're facing.

"We know affordability is important," CEO Leigh Anne Strahler wrote. "We understand rising costs affect your household budget, your family and your business, and we do not take any change to customer bills lightly."

Strahler stressed that the utility is investing in additional power generation to meet the growing demand for electricity as well as strengthening the power grid to withstand more extreme weather.

Rising electric bills are a challenge across the country. According to the Energy Department tally, more than 13 million people nationwide have their power turned off over unpaid bills each year, including about a million in the month of August alone.

"Nobody wants their power shut off," says Mark Wolfe, who runs a group of state energy assistance directors. "It's not like if the price of beef goes up, you go 'I'll switch to chicken.' You can't switch to chicken here. You have to keep using electricity."

Wolfe warns the challenge is likely to get worse, as electricity prices keep climbing and summers keep getting hotter.



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