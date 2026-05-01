Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
Seydi Sarr is an immigrant rights advocate in Detroit who primarily helps African immigrants find legal pathways to stay in the U.S. But when her own nephew was detained by immigration enforcement agents, even she didn't know how to get him out.