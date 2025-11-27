'It is not game': Ukraine's envoy to U.S. says peace plan must ensure no future Russia aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says only a few details remain to be smoothed out for Kyiv to accept a U.S.-backed peace plan to end Russia's invasion. The agreement, which was drawn up last month by the U.S. special envoy and Putin's foreign policy advisor, heavily-favored Russia. Now the plan has been altered to include input from Ukraine and Europe — but will Russia agree to any of it?

Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., joined Morning Edition host A Martinez to discuss her role in the negotiations and whether the plan will ultimately lead to lasting peace in her country.

