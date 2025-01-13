See some of the most terrifying and dramatic pictures of California wildfire devastation

Two of the largest fires burning -- the Eaton fire in Altadena and Pasadena, and the coastal Palisades fire --remain largely uncontained ahead of windier conditions expected to move.
Aerial firefighters have laid down fire retardant over the mountains, painting the peaks in red lines. Crews from other states, Mexico and Canada have joined in the firefighting effort.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than 14,000 personnel are involved in the effort to control the fires.
We take a look at the most dramatic and terrifying photos of the California wildfire devastation.
