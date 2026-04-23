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State government jobs career fair will be held this week

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published April 23, 2026 at 8:52 AM EDT

The Delaware Department of Human Resources is partnering with the Department of Labor to host a career fair in Dover for those seeking state government jobs.

The career fair at Delaware Tech’s Terry Campus will run from 10 am until 4 pm Friday, April 24, but it is only open to the general public starting at 1 pm.

That’s because the morning portion is designed for invited high school students to explore early career opportunities within state government.

That was part of Gov. Matt Meyer’s Executive Order #1 which promotes youth apprenticeships, internships and earn and learn opportunities.

At noon the fair will focus on those participating in DOL’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, providing access and support for individuals with disabilities.

Department of Human Resources Secretary Yvonne Anders Gordon says there will be representatives from different parts of state government at the fair.

"We have a Department of Technology, and they are always hiring also,” said Gordon. “And we run the gamut of public service, from healthcare to agriculture, to transportation, to Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families."

Registration for the career fair is open at statejobs.delaware.gov, and there you can look at the wide variety of opportunities available.

Gordon has this advice if you plan to attend.

"Prep, do your homework, look online and you'll be surprised at the different opportunities that state government offers for everyone, from entry level all the way up to hard to fill positions, nurses, doctors, we need all of those skill sets at the state," said Gordon.

The career fair is tailored to adults seeking part-time, full-time or casual seasonal positions.
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Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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