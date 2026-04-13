A seven-term incumbent downstate announces he's leaving office

Another downstate Republican announces they’re not running for re-election.

State Rep. Ron Gray announced last week he will step away when his current term expires this year.

Delaware State House of Representatives - Republican Caucus

Gray represents the 38th District that includes Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Selbyville and Ocean View. He was first elected to that seat in 2012.

Outside of Legislative Hall, Gray is the owner of R.E. Gray & Associates Engineering Company as well as a part-owner of several family businesses.

During his seven terms in the State House, Gray supported resources to dredge the Inland Bays, keeping boating channels open and healthy water flowing in the region.

Gray joins State Reps. Rich Collins and Charles Postles in not running for re-election.

Two candidates have filed to run for Gray’s seat, Democrat Mo Madden – a Dagsboro resident – who worked for NASA for 23 years.

Republican Carlie Carey filed last week. She is a restaurant owner in Fenwick Island.