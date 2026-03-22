Office of Highway delivers results of St. Patrick’s Day weekend DUI initiatives

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety reports those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day were receptive to their Sober Rides program.

The Sober Rides initiative – which provides a $20 ride-share voucher for those who download them - was in effect for two nights, the Saturday prior to St. Patrick’s Day and the day of the popular drinking holiday.

OHS reports 235 Delawareans used the Lyft or Uber vouchers on Saturday March 14 while another 134 used one to get home on St. Patrick’s Day.

Delaware Office of Highway Safety community relations officer Caitlin Reed says the hope is that those using Sober Rides will continue to use ride share apps when going out.

"It may introduce rideshares to them if they hear about Sober Rides for the first time and they hear about Uber or Lyft for the first time they take that free $20 voucher home and they realize how convenient it is and hopefully continue to use a rideshare on regular weekends where we aren't providing that voucher because they see the ease of these rideshare programs," said Reed.

The Sober Rides program will return for the July 4 holiday.

On Friday, March 13, OHS partnered with Delaware State Police and local law enforcement to conduct a DUI checkpoint in Sussex County.

That checkpoint stopped 590 vehicles, producing five DUI arrests and an additional 55 arrests for other traffic related violations.

"These DUI checkpoints are really enforcing that this enforcement is visible and consistent,” said Reed. “So like you said, the 590 vehicles are going through these checkpoints, and seeing that there are preventative measures out there."

Reed notes OHS always encourages drivers to think twice before getting behind the wheel, and the checkpoint helps confirm that message.