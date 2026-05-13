Sussex County Council approved The Moorings expansion despite lingering concerns.

The Moorings, a retirement community in Lewes, gets approval for its expansion from Sussex County, despite displacing some current residents.

The Moorings’ parent company, Springpoint, says the move will add 60 housing units to the community- which they say will improve services for current and future residents.

But council members took issue with some parts of the application, including the traffic impact portion.

Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum.

“Although DelDOT determined that this application will have minimal effect on traffic, it will add to an already overburdened road to which there is currently no scheduled date for start of construction. I echo Commissioner [Gregory] Collins’ request for this project to work with DelDOT on phasing to the greatest extent possible." she said.

Gruenebaum introduced a condition that phasing be required for approval of the application.

During her comments to council, Gruenebaum also took issue with the way the developer is treating its current residents.

“It is more than regrettable that the applicant first created their preferred site plan, and then presented it to the affected residents with a finalized design that required their move. Being presented with a fait accompli regarding the ability to stay in your home demonstrates a remarkable lack of respect for existing residents.” she said.

Other council members supported the expansion, arguing it addresses a county need,

"We need senior housing in Sussex County, especially on the east side. From the hearing: citizens are staying on site, services are provided... and I thought there was a huge effort by the applicant to accommodate the citizens that live there- to get them either rehoused or provide them accommodations accordingly." said Councilman Matt Lloyd.

Council Vice-President John Reiley echoed his sentiment, while also agreeing with Gruenebaum,

"I feel like this process could've been handled much better. Concerns about the impact to their neighboring communities- I don't think it was given sufficient weight." he said. "Along with the other issues we've discussed, makes it kind of a disappointing process for me."

Gruenebaum added many residents counted on their move here being their last move, saying the developer was insensitive despite their efforts to accommodate those displaced.

Ultimately, the council unanimously passed the amended application.