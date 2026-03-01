Delaware State Parks feels the effects of recent snow

As fee season starts for Delaware State Parks, some – especially downstate – might have some tree damage from last weekend’s snow.

The state parks mirror the rest of the state when it came to last Sunday’s snowstorm, those in the south were hit harder than the north.

In northern parks, everything is pretty normal and open according to Delaware State Parks.

The same can’t be said downstate when it comes to access. Parking lots are available, trails are available, but you are directed to go to the individual park social media page for specific information on limitations.

"There's going to be a lot of treatment to our campgrounds, to our entrances and our trails. So we had crews from across the state, including New Castle County send staff down to help out, they're down at Trap Pond who got hit the hardest I think with tree damage, but Cape's close behind. And they're just doing an incredible job, but it's going to take some time to get us back to normal, where all our trails are open and cleared and all of our parking lots are open and cleared as well," said Delaware State Parks director Matt Ritter.

Ritter adds Killens Pond State Park and Delaware Seashore State Park also saw significant damage, but not the tree damage the other parks had.

"We're not far from being back up and running, but you will notice some debris on the side of the road or across elements of the trail that we'll get to as soon as we can,” said Ritter. “But yeah, again, the team has done an incredible job throughout this storm."

Fee season at Delaware State Parks runs through November.