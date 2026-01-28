American Lung Association’s “State of Tobacco Control” report finds positives and negatives in Delaware

Delaware receives mixed grades in the American Lung Association’s “State of Tobacco Control” report.

This is the 24th annual report looking at tobacco control policy at the state level and federal level.

States are graded in five areas and Delaware received three A’s for funding for state tobacco prevention programs, strength of smoke free workplace laws and coverage and access to services to quit tobacco.

The state received a D-grade for the level of state tobacco taxes as well as a failing grade for not ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products.

American Lung Association director of advocacy Aleks Casper says the main issue with flavored tobacco products is they attract younger users.

"We know that there are a whole host of flavored tobacco products on the market,” said Casper. “Those flavors really appeal to youth. I think we're seeing new products in this area introduced probably daily, and I think it's 87% of youth who are talking about a tobacco product are talking about using a tobacco product are using a flavored tobacco product."

The American Lung Association is calling for Delaware to increase cigarette taxes by at least $1.50 per pack this year to create a greater parity between the tax on cigarettes and other tobacco products.

"Based on the history, the fact that Delaware hasn't raised their taxes in 2017. Based on we would want it to be significant enough to counterbalance any industry tactic," said Casper.

The Lung Association also calls for the state to fund tobacco control efforts at a higher level than the current 84.1% of the level recommended by the CDC.

Casper also mentioned the state must sustain funding for tobacco prevention and quit smoking programs by putting more state dollars towards those efforts.

You can access the report, and even compare Delaware to other states at https://www.lung.org/research/sotc.