A proposed cannabis manufacturing facility in Newark is one step closer to opening

The Newark Planning Commission unanimously recommends approval of a cannabis manufacturing facility in the city.

The facility still needs final approval from Newark City Council, but this is the second approval already for Loud Labs. The city’s Planning and Development Department already approved the facility.

Loud Labs currently operates facilities in New Jersey, Colorado and Michigan, and its CEO Jake Berry says the Newark facility would be similar to those.

"We currently employ around 30 to 35 people between the three different states that we operate in currently,” said Berry. “And we have a various different brands that produce a lot of different products, including vape pens, gummies, infused pre-rolls, things of that nature, and we're planning on producing all of those same products at this facility."

Loud Labs has its state license, and the business will not sell or grow products at the planned facility on 303 Markus Court in Newark.

Berry says it is ready to start.

"We already have the equipment and are ready to operate this facility once we have been licensed with the city and the state, and our hours of operation will be from 7 to 5 Monday through Friday," said Berry.

Berry - in his presentation to the planning commission - says they’re not proposing additions to the building, but would install security cameras to comply with state requirements.

He adds they will add security measures to garage doors to comply with a request from Newark City Council, and Loud Labs will add removable bollards to garage doors.

Reasons provided for approval include that the facility doesn’t conflict with the city’s comprehensive development plan, and it doesn’t adversely affect the health or safety of residents or workers in the city.

Newark City Council is expected to vote on the proposal this month with Loud Labs’ proposed lease starting in February.