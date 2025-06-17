Purdue Pharma multibillion dollar settlement with Delaware and other states close to completion

Delaware is among the eligible states and U.S. territories to agree to sign on to an updated $7.4 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced that 55 attorneys general in all agreed to the settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners the Sackler family.

The Sackler family has informed the attorneys general they plan to proceed with the settlement, and that would resolve litigation against them and the company for their role in the opioid crisis.

Delaware will receive its $27+ million share in a lump sum payment shortly after the settlement is finalized. Most states will receive payments over 15 years.

Jennings negotiated Delaware receiving the full economic benefit of its 2022 settlement in one upfront payment rather than in deferred payments over 15 years.

This agreement replaces a prior multistate agreement that was overturned by the United States Supreme Court in June 2024.

This settlement includes a greater financial contribution from the Sacklers, it preserves the economic benefit of Delaware’s prior deal and it broadens the availability of additional monetary relief to all participating states.

This settlement is still contingent on bankruptcy court approval with a hearing in the coming days.

Delaware has now obtained settlements committing about $230 million funds from companies that helped fuel the opioid epidemic.