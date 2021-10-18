Opioid epidemic

-
Delaware is signing on to the multistate settlement with Johnson & Johnson and several distributors over opioid painkillers. This week a group of state…
Connections CSP now faces federal lawsuits over controlled substances and false claims. In a civil suit announced Friday, federal prosecutors accuse the…
The federal government announced settlements with opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma and the family that runs it this week. The First State still has its…
Some residents of northeast Wilmington received kits with the opioid overdose reversing drug naloxone Tuesday.Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long, St. Francis…
Advocates at the state and local level are working to get the lifesaving drug naloxone to first responders and citizens in Wilmington. But the Wilmington…
Legislation introduced by State Sen. Stephanie Hansen would create a Delaware opioid impact fee for drug producers.Hansen’s proposal would charge…
The First State is getting additional federal funds to deal with the opioid crisis locally.Delaware officials announced Wednesday the state is receiving a…
State health officials say 30 people suffered opioid-related overdoses in Delaware last weekend.Warnings of lethal fentanyl-laced heroin in and around the…
A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds Delaware hospitals have seen a more than 100 percent increase in suspected opioid…
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services is requesting bids for substance abuse treatment “Centers of Excellence.”The health department is…