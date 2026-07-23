Delaware Department of Education launches online portal for school information

The state’s Department of Education launched a new school information portal to streamline information-gathering for families.

Explore Delaware Schools is a public portal where people can access information on school performance, attendance boundaries and interactive mapping tools.

It’s supposed to act as a starting point for families to make the research and information-gathering process easier.

Delaware Secretary of Education Cindy Marten said it’s important for families to have a single, reliable place with all school information rather than having to look for it from each individual school.

“I'm calling it like the golden door to just come in to find out all information about schools,” Marten said. “…It's about serving our families. I firmly believe that families shouldn't have to know how government is organized to figure out how they get the information that they need for their student or their child.”

Marten added this is an effort to make the education system more transparent and accessible to the public and to increase trust.

She also said the portal is especially useful for families moving to Delaware and starting the enrollment process.

“You try to read a blog or you try to read social media and get one person's opinion and another opinion,” Marten said. “And there's no common set of facts around what's happening here. And I think that parents are looking for that.”

Marten said she and her team at the state level want to have all the answers and give new and current residents one reliable place to go for school information.