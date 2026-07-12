Red Clay Consolidated School District names Broomall interim superintendent

Red Clay Consolidated School District names an interim superintendent

Hugh Broomall, who currently serves as Red Clay’s Deputy Superintendent, will fill the role while the district searches for someone to fill the position permanently.

He earned his undergraduate from James Madison University and his Masters of Arts at Wilmington University- later getting his Doctorate of Education from the University of Delaware.

Broomall has worked for the district since 2004, beginning as principal of Red Clay’s Meadowood School.

He took on a district-wide administration role in 2009, becoming HR Director before moving to assistant superintendent, then deputy superintendent in 2010, where he’s remained ever since.

Broomall’s career started as a special education teacher at Au Clair School. He also taught at the Terry Children’s Center, as well as serving as an assistant principal in the Caesar Rodney School District.