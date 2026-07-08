Sussex Vo-Tech School Distrct names Jason Peel its next superintendent

Sussex Tech names Jason Peel as its next superintendent.

The decision was finalized during the school board’s July 1st meeting- the recommendation was confirmed by retiring current Superintendent Kevin Carson.

“Conversation in executive session led to a recommendation to proceed with conversations with selected candidate going forward- recommending approval of Dr. Jason Peel to be the next superintendent of Sussex County Vocational Technical School district commencing on September 1st." he said.

The board did not have to search far to make its hire. Peel currently serves as the Director of Human Resources and Support Services for Sussex County Vo-Tech School District.

Carson says Peel was picked using a process that involved strong community input while addressing the school board.

“Mr. President, the board went through the community- through a community process of vetting applications, and then an interview process, and then there was a second round of interviews with the full board.” he said.

Carson will remain involved in the school district post-retirement to assist with completion of the new Sussex Tech High School campus, which was recently delayed another year into 2028.

Peel previously served the district as the assistant principal of Sussex Tech High School and Supervisor of Support Services.

In 2012, he left and served as Polytech High School principal, before heading to the Milford School District to serve in multiple positions including Director of Human Resources and School Climate.

He returned to Sussex Tech in 2023 to serve in his present role.

Peel was approved by the school board earlier this month in a unanimous decision. He will take over as superintendent September 1st.