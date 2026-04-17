University of Delaware welcomes Laura Carlson as its 29th president

Laura Carlson’s inauguration was a Delaware star-studded event with welcoming speeches delivered by former President Joe Biden, U.S. Senators Lisa Blunt Rochester and Chris Coons and Gov. Matt Meyer.

Carlson spent 28 years at the University of Notre Dame as a faculty member and later vice president, associate provost and dean of the Graduate School.

Carlson joined UD in 2022 as provost. Carlson highlighted community and connection throughout Delaware as UD’s path forward.

“We must be present in Newark and in Lewes,” Carlson said. “And in Georgetown and in Dover and in Wilmington. We must show that the University of Delaware is not a university that just happens to be located in Delaware. It is a university for Delaware, for the whole state, and through that, service for the nation and the world.”

Carlson said she will help UD move forward in research and studies that make communities more resilient, sustainable and healthy – from creating three-dimensional models of the human lung, developing innovative agriculture practices and preserving historical garments.

Biden said UD is lucky to have a leader with clear vision and a steady hand at the helm.

“Doctor, thank you for your willingness to take on this weighty responsibility at this turbulent time,” Biden said. “Know that as you face the challenges, whatever's still sure to come, you have the support of all of us here today.”

Carlson emphasized the importance of community and dedication to intellectual pursuits on campus.

“It is here where we cultivate something essential: wherewithal, not just the means, but the will,” Carlson said. “The resolve to begin, the courage to continue, the discipline to finish.”

Blunt Rochester said she expects Carlson will transform the university for the better.

“She will be a leader who will help expand horizons by bringing more people into the fold, one who reaches out to students so that they can reach their full potential,” Blunt Rochester said “And as your Senator, as a Blue Hen, and even as a Black Blue Hen, I know personally how much that matters.”

Carlson took on the role Friday, which the UD community celebrated with a barbecue. Carlson took the time to reiterate her mission OurUD, which includes nine principles. That covers creating connections, growing purposefully, working with trust and standing with pride.